[kim-tae-hee-and-search-engine-optimisation-woo-jin-share-psychological-mom-daughter-reunion-in-“hi-bye,-mama”]

tvN’s weekend drama “Hi Bye, Mama” has launched new stills of a touching reunion between mom and daughter.

“Hi Bye, Mama” premiered on February 22 and is off to a great get started with extraordinary rankings. The drama tells the tale of Cha Yu Ri (Kim Tae Hee), who, following passing absent in a tragic incident, is miraculously able to return to her spouse and daughter for 49 days as a ghost.

The new stills present Cha Yu Ri reuniting with her daughter Jo Search engine optimization Woo (Search engine optimisation Woo Jin) in an emotional second. Cha Yu Ri’s eyes are stuffed with tears as she appears to be like at her daughter’s encounter, and she is not able to glimpse absent as the moment she experienced dreamed of is finally taking place. Jo Search engine optimization Woo is also looking back at Cha Yu Ri with a dazzling smile, and happiness radiates from the two.

The creation team of “Hi Bye, Mama” stated, “Cha Yu Ri stayed on earth for the reason that of her daughter but then also made the decision to go on to the afterlife due to the fact of her daughter as perfectly. However, in that moment when she built the choice, she was brought back to lifetime, and it has not been exposed still no matter if this return is a punishment or a blessing. Cha Yu Ri’s motherly love and attempts to fit in to the residing earth once again will convey both laughter and tears to viewers.”

“Hi Bye, Mama” will air its second episode on February 23 at 9 p.m. KST.

