Kim Tae Hee Enjoys Bittersweet Date With Daughter As Her 49 Days Off “Hi Bye, Mama”

“Hi Bye, Mama” has revealed a new look from the penultimate episode!

Spoiler

In the previous episode of “Hi Bye, Mama,” Jo Kang Hwa (played by Lee Kyu Hyung) is shocked to learn that Cha Yu Ri (played by Kim Tae Hee) in the limelight is limited – and it’s that she soon faces the possibility of escaping after her last 49 days. In the meantime, Oh Min Jung (played by Go Bo Gyeol) is also shaken after learning the truth about Cha Yu Ri’s identity.

While new photos have been released from the upcoming drama, Cha Yu Ri and Jo Kang Hwa are enjoying a family outing with their daughter Jo Seo Woo (played by Seo Woo Jin) at the amusement park.

Although the couple beat the fun while spending the day with their beloved daughter, there was a tinge of melancholy that couldn’t be furthered by their fate: faced with the knowledge that Cha Yu Ri’s day was gone, Jo Kang Hwa could not hide the good expression she was watching him and Jo Seo Woo waves her from the get-go-round.

Producers “Hi Bye, Mama” stated, “(In the next episode of the drama,) Cha Yu Ri, Jo Kang Hwa, and Oh Min Jung will all make important choices that will change their destiny. In addition, the new ‘secret’ key to the rezarnation Cha Yu Ri. “

He continued, “To see if Cha Yu Ri – who is facing the time when she has to make a new decision – will stay strong and return to her place in the world, help her to continue on that path.”

The next episode of “Hi Bye, Mama” will air on April 18 at 9 p.m. KST, following the series finale on April 19.

