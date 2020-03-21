Kim Tae Hee, Lee Kyu Hyung, And Go Bo Gyeol Share Beloved Times From “Hi Bye, Mama” And What To Glance Forward To

The forged of tvN’s “Hi Bye, Mama” shared their feelings on the drama and their figures as the drama heads into its second fifty percent this 7 days.

Kim Tae Hee, who performs Cha Yoo Ri, commented on the great opinions for the drama: “I assume there is a passionate reaction for the drama because we all have really like for our spouse and children. Persons miss out on their mothers, their young children, their wives, and the drama actually resonates with people emotions.”

She extra, “There was a comment that explained, ‘I wish my father would occur back again, also.’ Even though I’m starting to be far more common with the experience of losing a family member though performing as Cha Yoo Ri, I do not think I can even start out to represent or comfort and ease anyone who has skilled these loss, and I’m considering really hard about how I can at least check out to do so.”

The most memorable episode ending so significantly for her was the moment when she gets to be corporeal. Kim Tae Hee described the scene: “In the instant when [Cha Yoo Ri] decides to memorize her daughter Web optimization Woo’s confront for the very last time and go away, she notices Jo Kang Hwa not able to acquire his eyes off of her, and she sees a flake of snow melt on her shoulder. It was a very theatrical scene.”

As for the most unforgettable line from the drama, she stated, “I just cannot forget the line when Cha Yoo Ri states, ‘No make any difference what hardships I faced, remaining equipped to consume, contact somebody I really like, to breathe and are living was lovely, and I only recognized that just after I died.’ Any time I’m obtaining a hard time, I assume this line will generally give me strength.”

Talking about what’s to arrive, Kim Tae Hee said, “Including her interactions with Jo Kang Hwa and Oh Min Jeong, all of the associations encompassing Cha Yoo Ri are changing. And she does not have a good deal of time left. Due to the fact of that, Cha Yoo Ri’s possibilities and feelings will turn out to be an at any time much more critical part of the tale.”

Lee Kyu Hyung, who plays Cha Yoo Ri’s partner Jo Kang Hwa, picked the moment when he initially sees Cha Yoo Ri all over again 5 many years immediately after her death as his favorite episode ending hence significantly.

He claimed, “After the ending of episode a person, I felt that the story genuinely picked up. The director and author are generating extraordinary endings for just about every episode.” On what to glance forward to, he stated, “How Cha Yoo Ri, Jo Kang Hwa, and Oh Min Jeong modify will be the primary factor to enjoy for.”

Go Bo Gyeol, who performs Jo Kang Hwa’s new wife Oh Min Jeong, reported, “The moment when Oh Min Jeong watches Cha Yoo Ri choose up Search engine optimization Woo, who runs to her, juxtaposed with Cha Yoo Ri seeing Oh Min Jeong wander away with Seo Woo, was a fun and tense instant.”

She additional, “Please search forward to how Oh Min Jeong regards Cha Yoo Ri, who appears to be so much like Jo Kang Hwa’s earlier spouse, whom she had only found as a result of shots.”

The subsequent episode of “Hi Bye, Mama” airs March 21 at 9 p.m. KST.

