[kim-tae-hee-shares-what-she-realized-whilst-acting-in-new-tvn-drama]

Kim Tae Hee talked about creating her return to the globe of dramas soon after five many years absent!

On February 18, a push convention was held on YouTube for the tvN drama “Hi Bye, Mama!” showcasing stars Kim Tae Hee, Lee Kyu Hyung, and Go Bo Gyeol, as effectively as director Yoo Je Gained.

“Hi Bye, Mama!” is about a woman named Cha Yu Ri (performed by Kim Tae Hee), who, following passing absent in a tragic incident, is in a position to return to her partner (Jo Kang Hwa, played by Lee Kyu Hyung) and daughter for 49 times as a ghost.

Director Yoo Je Won talked about the explanation he chose this cast for the drama. “The character Yu Ri, played by Kim Tae Hee, seemed like a part that would be finest performed by anyone with a very good-natured vitality. She’s a terrific in shape in that way. An additional stage is that I considered it would be good if the way that she looked at her daughter were actual, and her expressions are fantastic due to the fact she’s a mom in true life as well.”

“For the character of Jo Kang Hwa performed by Lee Kyu Hyung, I forged him due to the fact it seemed like he’d be very good at preserving a equilibrium so that it wasn’t played way too greatly or way too frivolously,” stated the director. “Also, the look in the eyes of the character Min Jung, who is performed by Go Bo Gyeol, is really crucial in the beginning. I cast her simply because it appeared like she has a solid gaze when she seems to be at other men and women so that seemed like it would be practical for our drama.”

Kim Tae Hee reported about her co-star Lee Kyu Hyung, “I met Lee Kyu Hyung with very few preconceptions because I hadn’t been ready to see most of his function. He expresses Jo Kang Hwa in this sort of a organic and charming way that when we’re performing collectively I ponder how anybody else could perform this element. He performs in a way that brings to everyday living even the most common, trivial, and basic of traces. He’s been a massive assistance to me and I’m owning these a terrific time filming.”

Lee Kyu Hyung joked, “I was unpleasant at 1st. When I achieved her, I could not appear at her immediately because I wasn’t absolutely sure if she was a human remaining or a goddess.”

“I felt a good deal of stress,” he ongoing. “Also, this is her very first drama in five a long time. She approached me in a welcoming way initial, and so I was equipped to act substantially extra easily. The moment we filmed scenes collectively, I located that she’s extremely open up-minded. She was accepting of every little thing. I was capable to specific the character I’d talked about with the director in an even far more at ease way.”

Kim Tae Hee also spoke about earning her drama comeback. “It was all-around very last wintertime when I very first encountered this drama. As a mother with a daughter myself, I truly relevant to the script when I examine it, and I cried. I desired to be a section of this drama with this kind of a good information. I took portion in it for the reason that I hope to be capable to share the realizations and lessons felt in the script by performing as Cha Yu Ri.” She included, “I think this will be a gentle drama that you will all be able to love viewing, and you will be capable to relate to it and be healed and comforted by it.”

On the topic of how she’s comparable to her character, Kim Tae Hee named the simple way she thinks, her adore for food, and her optimistic angle. She shared that she’s diverse from her character because whilst Kim Tae Hee is able to control her expressions, her character can’t conceal her thoughts and allows every little thing present. “I experienced pleasurable filming and I felt like I realized via this drama that it would be alright to stay the way Yu Ri does where by she expresses every thing,” shared Kim Tae Hee.

“Except for the actuality that she’s a ghost, I think this character is the most like me out of all the roles I’ve performed,” she went on to say. “On top rated of currently being a mom with a daughter, she’s a frequent mother and a member of her family members. She feels the most identical to me. Mainly because of that, I’m acting as while Cha Yu Ri is Kim Tae Hee. I’m having to pay nearer attention to what variety of tone I use when I chat to people all around me and pondering about that so that I can categorical issues additional obviously.”

Kim Tae Hee was also questioned what she relates to as a mom, and she replied, “There’s so significantly that I relate to. I was genuinely struck by how the script portrays her as a mother who can’t depart mainly because she just would like to see her daughter do uncomplicated points like stroll, run, and take in. As a mom, I know how complicated increasing a kid is. It’s definitely tough, but I know that that time does not come again. Participating in the role of a ghost mom has manufactured me know what a blessing it is to be able to embrace my baby, glimpse into every single other’s eyes, and touch them. I hope numerous people today will be capable to truly feel that when they look at the drama.”

Ultimately, the actress reported, “I was on hiatus for 5 several years because of to private good reasons, but I hope that as a result of this venture I’ll be ready to do a further venture. I hope that I’ll turn into an actor that can make you search forward to my up coming task.”

Lee Kyu Hyung reported, “I hope that even if you don’t remember my identify, when you see me you are going to imagine, ‘That seems to be like it is worth looking at.’” Go Bo Gyeol, “I want to be an actress you can trust in to supply a superior effectiveness, who helps make you glance forward to my upcoming job.”

“Hi Bye, Mama!” premieres on tvN on February 22.

