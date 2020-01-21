Kim Tae Hee talks about playing a ghost mom in an upcoming drama

Kim Tae Hee, back on the small screen for the first time in three years with the next tvN drama “Hi Bye, Mama!” Talked about his new character, a ghost mom.

“Hi goodbye, mom!” About a woman named Cha Yu Ri (played by Kim Tae Hee), who after her death in a tragic accident is able to return to her husband (Jo Kang Hwa, played by Lee Kyu Hyung) and daughter for 49 days as a ghost.

Kim Tae Hee said, “The simplicity and positivity of Cha Yu Ri is really similar to me. I think I was naturally drawn to Cha Yu Ri. Because the drama came to me after I became the mother of a daughter, I was able to relate more to the situation of Cha Yu Ri. I tried to inject myself a lot and my own way of speaking in the character to represent it naturally. “

In the last photos of the drama, Cha Yu Ri is a ghost, traveling the world after never having had the chance to hold his daughter. We also see Cha Yu Ri smile brilliantly as a “ghost world genius” who helps solve the problems of his ghost comrades at the columbarium.

“Hi goodbye, mom!” Will be presented in February. Watch the latest teaser of the drama here.

