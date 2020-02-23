[kim-tae-hee’s-new-drama-“hi-bye,-mama!”-premieres-to-no.-1-rankings]

tvN’s new drama “Hi Bye, Mama!” is off to a promising start!

“Hi Bye, Mama!” tells the tale of a mom who, following passing absent in a tragic incident, is miraculously in a position to return to her husband and daughter for 49 days as a ghost. Kim Tae Hee stars as the late Cha Yu Ri, who is not able to depart this earth guiding due to her unfulfilled longing to keep her daughter in her arms. Irrespective of obtaining invested the previous 5 decades as a ghost, Cha Yu Ri has managed to sustain her beneficial and idealistic personality, even in the afterlife.

According to Nielsen Korea, the February 22 collection premiere of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 5.nine p.c and a peak of seven.two p.c.

Not only did “Hi, Bye Mama!” choose initially place in its time slot throughout all cable channels, but it also took first position throughout all channels—including general public broadcast networks—among the essential demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49 (with whom it scored an regular rating of 3.seven percent and a peak of four.5 per cent).

Meanwhile, SBS’s new drama “Hyena” scored common nationwide ratings of 7.5 % and nine. p.c for its next episode, though KBS 2TV’s “Beautiful Really like Excellent Life” stayed robust with common nationwide scores of 22.4 percent and 26.9 % for its two elements.

Did you tune in to the premiere of “Hi Bye, Mama!”? Share your thoughts with us underneath!

