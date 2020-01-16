Kim Tae Hee’s next drama reveals adorable and comforting posters

The next tvN drama “Hi goodbye, mom!” Revealed two new posters!

The drama is about a woman named Cha Yu Ri (played by Kim Tae Hee), who after her death in a tragic accident is able to return to her husband (Jo Kang Hwa, played by Lee Kyu Hyung) and of his daughter for 49 years. days like a ghost.

In the first poster, Cha Yu Ri looks lovingly at her daughter Jo Seo Woo as she stands behind Jo Kang Hwa and Oh Min Jung (played by Go Bo Gyeol), who have their arms stretched toward Seo Woo. Cha Yu Ri, looking at his daughter from afar, said on the poster, “My daughter has a new mom.”

The following poster shows the next scene, in which Seo Woo ran into Cha Yu Ri’s arms. The poster quotes Cha Yu Ri, who is now able to feel the joy of holding his daughter: “I met my daughter for the first time. As a “living” mom! “

“Hi Mom!” Kim Tae Hee’s first drama in five years will be presented in February.

Source (1)

