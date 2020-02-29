Kim warns of & # 39 really serious repercussions & # 39 if the virus spreads to North Korea | North Korea News

%MINIFYHTMLa94c88cdf7be286626ee7ceb38c3d2cf11%

%MINIFYHTMLa94c88cdf7be286626ee7ceb38c3d2cf12%

The North Korean chief, Kim Jong Un, has identified as for greater efforts to guard in opposition to the coronavirus, expressing there will be “severe effects,quot if the outbreak spreads to the country.

North Korea has not noted a single circumstance of COVID-19, which has killed far more than 2,800 individuals and contaminated more than 84,000 men and women in dozens of countries since it emerged in neighboring China.

Moreover:

%MINIFYHTMLa94c88cdf7be286626ee7ceb38c3d2cf13% %MINIFYHTMLa94c88cdf7be286626ee7ceb38c3d2cf14%

During a meeting of the ruling Staff Party of KoreaKim identified as on the country’s anti-epidemic headquarters to strengthen detection and near all the “channels and areas through which infectious disorder can find its way,quot, The Korean Central Information Company (KCNA) official noted on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTMLa94c88cdf7be286626ee7ceb38c3d2cf15%

%MINIFYHTMLa94c88cdf7be286626ee7ceb38c3d2cf16%

“In circumstance the infectious condition that spreads out of control reaches our place, it will have severe repercussions,” Kim mentioned, citing KCNA.

Pyongyang has been pushing a hard anti-virus marketing campaign that it explained as a issue of “nationwide existence.”

The region closed just about all cross-border targeted visitors, banned travelers, intensified detection at entry points and mobilized tens of countless numbers of wellbeing employees to regulate citizens and isolate people with indications. Also has He set hundreds of foreigners in quarantine to avoid an outbreak.

Experts say an epidemic in North Korea could be really serious due to chronic deficiency of clinical materials and very poor health and fitness infrastructure.

Armed forces exercises

In a different report, KCNA claimed that Kim, in a rare community outing, oversaw a military services drill that simulated an assault on an island target.

The North Rodong Sinmun newspaper released images of Kim seeing from an observation submit and artillery vehicles firing from a coastal space.

The military exercise consisted of “judging the mobility and attack capacity of the firepower,quot on the front line and the jap models and ended with Kim’s “terrific gratification,” KCNA claimed Saturday.

The report did not specify when and the place the drill took spot.

“The soldiers, who have firmly armed them selves with a Social gathering concept that matches a hundred and experienced below the simulated circumstances of royal battles, reduced an goal islet to a sea of ​​flame,” KCNA said.