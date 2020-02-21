[kim-website-positioning-hyung-many-thanks-tune-yoon-ah-for-sending-assist-to-established-of-“nobody-knows”]

Kim Web optimization Hyung has shared photographs of her gift from Song Yoon Ah!

On February 21, Kim Seo Hyung uploaded shots of herself posing with drinks in entrance of the coffee truck with the caption, “My mate who came devoid of me understanding!! You~” The espresso truck banner reads, “Good luck to drama ‘Nobody Knows’!”

The two stars appeared in 2015 drama “Assembly” with each other and have managed their friendship considering that. Kim Search engine marketing Hyung’s forthcoming SBS drama “Nobody Knows” premieres on March three and will be obtainable on Viki.

In the meantime, view Kim Search engine optimisation Hyung and Song Yoon Ah in “Assembly” listed here!

