kim-website-positioning-hyung’s-new-drama-“nobody-knows”-hits-stable-premiere-scores

This week welcomed the newest SBS Monday-Tuesday drama, “Nobody Appreciates,” starring Kim Web optimization Hyung and Ryu Deok Hwan.

“Nobody Knows” is about at-danger youth whose life may well have adjusted if they had been surrounded by superior older people, and the grown ups who consider their finest to secure them, asking viewers the problem, “What does it suggest to be a good adult?”

The premiere, which aired March 2, recorded nationwide viewership averages of six.six and nine. %, peaking at 11 percent in its most-viewed minute.

tvN’s “The Cursed” recorded an normal of four.two % viewership, although JTBC’s “I’ll Go to You When the Climate Is Nice” recorded two.5 percent.

