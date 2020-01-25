Kim Wilde – Kim Wilde / Select / Catch As Catch Can

2CD + DVD Re-releases of the first three Kim Wilde albums, each with bonus numbers and remixes plus videos and Top Of The Pops performances ……. LTW’s Ian Canty considers the fate of the family business …

I suppose being a close relative of a successful musician opens doors, but it also means that you also take a lot of luggage with you. It’s really a matter of fluctuations and roundabouts, because having that family bond is no guarantee of success, think Chris Jagger, Jimmy Lydon, even Kim’s brother Ricky, who saw his career as a teenage idol disappear quickly. Some even changed their name to downplay the connection, aware of the endless comparisons. Kim Wilde chose to be open about things from the start, which I think helped. Plus she had a whole series of addictive and catchy songs, written by the aforementioned Ricky and father (and 50s rock & roll star) Marty, to light the way.

With a series of new wave / electronic bands as influences, the duo of Ricky (with all instruments) and Kim Kids In America recorded at the end of 1980. The RAK imprint of Mickie Most had already shown interest in the pair and released the single. This resulted in a major British hit, eventually rising to number two and also very successful abroad. Based on all this interest, an album was prepared, hoping to be something that Kim could firmly establish as an artist. It did it properly by generating enough sales to justify a gold disc from the BPI.

The eponymous debut platform was a winning collection of new-wave pop from the late period, coupled with a heavy dose of synth action. The cover owes a big visual debt to the first Blondie album, with Kim clearly the center of attention, while her group, including former Chelsea guitarist James Stevenson, skirts a bit further back. I suppose it works, making it look more like a band thing, even if the music and singing were almost all done by the brothers and sisters (with the help of prog giants the Enid).

When I listen back to the album today, I noticed the first guitar sound – yes, these songs are pure new 80s new wave, but they are sent with real hammer and energy and then fashionable synths are sprinkled generously too. With so much instrumental going, it would have been easy for a singer to be overwhelmed, but thanks to Kim as the power of her personality comes through despite the strange rocky moment vocally.

The singles are the highlights, with the steady, “Stepping Stone” riffing of Water On Glass a special treat, but the punky Young Heroes and closing track Tuning In Turning also make an impression, the latter has a hint of Magazine about Secondhand Daylight about it. A few reggae-tinged efforts 2-6-5-8-0 and Everything We Know vary the formula a bit, giving the record a little more depth. All in all, Kim Wilde has the album an unstoppable flurry that makes it through the deceptive moments. The bonus number here completes the different versions that were not on the actual LP, with the influence of the 60s that Boys was the highlight for me.

The remixes that are part of disk two of this set are a trickier prospect. Given that only three songs are in different guises, you have to be a pretty hard-working fan of Kids In America, Water On Glass and / or Checkered Love to want to play this disc very often. Although I must say that I much prefer giving each song the original incarnation, some of them are pretty fun, with the Matt Pop Extended version of Checkered Love as my choice.

The final disc of this set is a DVD that completes the videos of the singles and Top Of The Pops performances. The origins of the videos in the early 80s can be clearly seen, all surly freezing frames, pouting and futuristic clean surfaces. Checkered Love’s “unprocessed shower” has a soaked and icy-looking Kim who sings alternately, shoots dirty looks at the video director and tries not to smile. It is a nice extra to have, together with the Top Of The Pops performances, almost what you would expect, cut off from the intro and outro of the presenter.

Less than a year after the debut, successor LP Select was released. There is another emphasis here, the synths in general dominate more. If the new wave-pop of the first album was ‘late in the day’ by 1981, this Kim and the sound of the band repositioned more or less firmly in the electronic sound that was at the forefront of British pop. Although admirable, Ricky and Kim not only repeated the formula that served them so well the last time, but Select is not as satisfying, with less in the line of pure puppet fun. Again the singles are the striking numbers, with the chilly synths and fast rhythms of View From A Bridge. Words Fell Down goes back to the debut, a persistent and winning pop brew and the dreamy sadness of ballad by Just A Feeling achieves a good effect. The album concludes with the moody single from Cambodia and the instrumental reprise.

Again, the bonuses on this first disc extract the different numbers from around the time. The non-album Child Come Away is a real gem, although it was her first single that collided outside of the Top 40, a great song. The video, which can be seen on the collection of TV slots from disk three, is also worth a look. Reflecting on the creepy power of the song (the esoteric would again find expression in her work on the recent Here Comes The Aliens LP), Cornwall replaces Cornwall for Miami in a production that must cost at least a five, Mickie Most’s three-minute Twins Peaks !

Where this edition of Select scores on the debut album with the recording of six early mixes and demos. The simplicity of these versions usually surpasses the more messy album tracks for me – Take Me Tonight is much nicer and more enjoyable in this form. We also get a set of remixes on the second disc, with the dub accents on View From A Bridge, remixed by Luke Morney, which are satisfactory and different.

Kim’s third album Catch As Catch Can was followed by the single Love Blonde, who brought her back to the UK Top 30. If the jazz / rock & roll references on this catchy song might have signaled a change of direction, this LP was a natural select successor as much as possible. It consists mainly of electronic dance tracks, as evidenced by the other single Dancing In The Dark of the album. House Of Salome starts in such a way and following Back Street Joe uses an almost hip-hop rhythm. The fast Sparks and Stay Awhile have a touch of Ultravox over them (Midge version) and Can You Hear It is a low-key, high-quality ballad.

Back Seat Driver, again one of the nine bonus numbers of the different singles, has sufficient zipper. But I can’t help feeling that Dancing In the Dark, despite all his roar, was not a natural single and cannot really bear the repeated listening of four additional versions. If we continue to disk two, we will get some rough mixes of the album material again, thirteen in total. The sober synth sound that Shoot To Disable receives fits better with the song and Dream Sequence of the album has its long instrumental intro as a separate song, something that makes perfect sense. Sail On is brilliant, a real showstopper and the songs in this more basic form work really well.

The last disc is again a DVD with TV spots and videos. The videos are a bit of their time, but Love Blonde plays the self-parody of the song nicely and Dancing In The Dark is an artistic Tim Pope creation. A Crackerjack appearance that the latter plays is a real eye-catcher, with the band on a frighteningly clear set and finally there is a short TV ad for the 1984 album The Very Best Of Kim Wilde, with short excerpts of videos from the hits. I feel like Catch As Catch Can was an improvement on Select, but failed to hit the Top Twenty like the previous two. Instead, it hit a peak of number ninety, although Kim proved her resilience to come back and then score many hits. She still records and tours successfully today.

These three re-releases are nicely put together – the demos and rough mixes are real finds and the videos are fun to watch, perhaps not even essential. Kim Wilde, supported by the songs of brother Ricky and daddy Marty, presented a number of irresistibly light-hearted and fresh pure pop on these three LPs, with the punch of the debut making it my favorite. She was clearly a smart cookie and her voice and charisma lit the early 80s with vim and panache, as was proven time and again.

