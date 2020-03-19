Kim Woo Bin Donates “Humanimal” Documentary Narration Fee To Assist Small children With Cancer

Kim Woo Bin has executed a different excellent deed in addition to his previous donation to enable avert the distribute of the coronavirus.

On March 18, Kim Woo Bin donated the spend he received for his narration on MBC’s distinctive documentary “Humanimal” to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation.

Kim Woo Bin’s agency AM Entertainment described that the actor created this selection right after listening to about the troubles confronted by young children with pediatric most cancers who are at large threat of critical sickness from the coronavirus and are not ready to discover face masks.

Kim Woo Bin and Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation’s relationship dates again to 2017 when the actor was discovered to have nasopharyngeal most cancers. On July 16, 2017, followers donated resources to be utilised as health care expenditures for youngsters with acute myeloid leukemia to the foundation beneath Kim Woo Bin’s name.

The Foundation’s Secretary General Seo Seon Gained shared, “We are having the finest steps we can for little ones with pediatric most cancers who are at substantial danger of an infection. We started off on [March] 4 with 995 kits made up of antibacterial goods. We ended up obtaining challenges securing the required items thanks to the rise in deal with mask price ranges brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak. We thank actor Kim Woo Bin for furnishing the enable we desired ideal when we needed it.”

Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation will use the money donated by Kim Woo Bin to invest in deal with masks and deliver them to family members of young children with pediatric most cancers.

“Humanimal” is a documentary about the lifetime and dying of human beings and animals all-around the globe and their epic tale of coexistence.

