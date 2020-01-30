Kim Woo Bin, Park Shin Hye and Yoo Hae Jin share their thoughts after participating in the MBC documentary “Humanimal”

Actors Kim Woo Bin, Park Shin Hye and Yoo Hae Jin shared their thoughts after lending their efforts to MBC’s special documentary, “Humanimal”, which featured the lives and deaths of humans and animals around the world and their epic story of coexistence.

Kim Woo Bin, who narrated the documentary, said, “When I saw it for the first time, it was shocking and it made me think that people were scary. I was embarrassed not to know what was going on, and I also felt sorry, “adding that seeing the death of an elephant had the greatest impact on him.

He continued: “Because I never imagined that elephants would be mistreated and killed because of ivory, it was even more shocking.”

Park Shin Hye, after meeting with those who work to protect wildlife, said, “It made me think that there are so many people doing amazing work. I want to extend all my admiration and respect to those who are constantly looking for animals and nature and looking for ways to protect them. “

Yoo Hae Jin, who visited a hunter’s house, which was full of taxidermy animals, said, “It smelled like a curator from the moment I walked in, thinking that these animals should not be here and that ‘they should run free outside, my heart was heavy. I don’t know what kind of expression I had on my face, but I don’t think I was in a good mood. “

He added: “Instead of relying on activists, everyone must work together in the hope of coexisting.”

Source

