kim-woo-seok-confirmed-as-male-direct-of-new-drama-by-“a-teen”-creators

Kim Woo Seok will be leading a new website drama!

On March 4, Playlist Studio unveiled that Kim Woo Seok has been verified for the leading job of “Twenty-20.”

The approaching web drama will notify the tales of 20-12 months-olds who get the job done to find their goals as they experience freedom and duty for the first time. Kim Woo Seok will perform the male guide Hyun Jin, a character who just started residing by yourself.

Playlist Studio is a world wide web drama production corporation that has formerly manufactured hits together with “Love Playlist,” “Seventeen,” “A-Teen,” “Just One particular Chunk,” “Flower Ever Just after,” and “XX.”

A new venture by “A-TEEN” sequence director Han Su Ji, “Twenty-Twenty” is established to start off filming in April.

