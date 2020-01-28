Kim Woo Seok joins Twitter + Agency announces delay in ticket sales for fan meeting

On January 28, TOP Media announced that Kim Woo Seok has launched its own official Twitter account.

TOP Media said, “Thanks to this account, we will share news and information about Kim Woo Seok, so we ask fans to show him lots of love.”

(# 김우석) 김우석 군 의 오피셜 트위터 계정 이 오픈 되었습니다. 앞으로 본 계정 을 통해 김우석 군 의 소식 을 전해 드릴 예정 이 오니 많은 관심 부탁 드립니다. pic.twitter.com/fiK8A5m1Xr

– 김우석 (KIM WOO SEOK) (@KWS_official_) January 28, 2020

On the same day, TOP Media announced that ticketing for the next Kim Woo Seok solo fan meeting would be delayed due to cautiousness regarding the spread of coronavirus (also known as Wuhan virus) in South Korea .

The statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is TOP Media. We inform you that the ticketing date for the Kim Woo Seok fan meeting, originally scheduled for January 30, will now be postponed.

Currently, due to the Wuhan virus, we are also examining our preparations for the event itself.

We will post another statement on the new ticketing date as well as details on the fan meeting. We ask fans for their understanding on this.

Thank you.

Kim Woo Seok’s solo fan meeting was originally scheduled for February 22 at the University of Korea’s Hwajeong Gymnasium. The ticket office was scheduled to begin January 30 at 8 p.m. KST to Yes24.

