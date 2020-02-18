[kim-woo-seok-shares-ideas-about-releasing-solo-audio-and-his-lovers]

Kim Woo Seok shared his love for his lovers!

Not too long ago, Kim Woo Seok began his solo things to do, and he showcased his one of a kind visuals and charms as a result of his to start with specific photograph shoot with Jeep for the March challenge of Dazed magazine.

In the course of the job interview that adopted the photograph shoot, Kim Woo Seok shared, “With today as the starting off level, I want to element in even more photo shoots. It was so much fun, and I imagine it was an opportunity for me to mature to another stage.”

On his future solo promotions, Kim Woo Seok shared, “It’s nonetheless in the planning stages. I’m wanting for a neutral position concerning the sort of audio I want to do and the music admirers want to hear. Nonetheless, I really don’t consider it’ll be quite difficult as the tunes lovers are expecting from me and the songs I want to do are really similar.”

Kim Woo Seok also shared a number of terms for his followers by adding, “I experienced quite a few lonely and gloomy evenings that went on and on, but I think my fans guided me [out of] that, so I’m generally grateful. I’m doing work difficult at the rear of the scenes in order to give a superior impression of myself, so remember to do not forget about [me].”

Pursuing the disbandment of X1, Kim Woo Seok’s company Leading Media shared Kim Woo Seok’s foreseeable future ideas for a solo album. The company also announced his solo supporter assembly, which was postponed owing to coronavirus problems.

Source (1) (2)