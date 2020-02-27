kim-yo-han-and-jang-dae-hyeon-to-appear-on-mbn-wide-range-show

Kim Yo Han and Jang Dae Hyeon will be generating a selection demonstrate overall look jointly!

On February 27, a supply from MBN’s assortment show “Naturally” said, “Kim Yo Han and Jang Dae Hyeon just lately visited the Hyuncheon Village in Gurye County and participated in filming with the neighbors.”

“Naturally” is a truth exhibit exactly where celebrities obtain joy in the little issues and lookup for a “healing” lifestyle whilst living in the countryside. Its forged members consist of Jeon In Hwa, SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Received, Kim Jong Min, and Jo Byeong Gyu.

Kim Yo Han competed on Mnet’s “Produce X 101” in 2019 and promoted with the venture group X1 right until their disbandment in January. He has been cast in a guide purpose in the KBS drama “School 2020.” Jang Dae Hyeon competed on Mnet’s “Produce 101 Season 2” just before promoting with the undertaking group RAINZ and then pursuing a solo job. They’re shut good friends and labelmates under OUI Amusement.

The two idols commented, “We sense truly joyful that we had been in a position to visit the Hyuncheon Village in Gurye in real daily life. It can make you sense ‘healing’ just by looking at it. We’ll make viewers have a whole lot of fun, so make sure you look ahead to it.”

“Naturally” airs on Saturdays at 9 p.m. KST.

