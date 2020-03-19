Kim Yo Han Confesses To Feeling Concerned About Getting On Leading Purpose In “School 2020”

In a modern job interview and pictorial with Elle Korea magazine, Kim Yo Han opened up about his worries about his upcoming debut as an actor.

The idol is at this time gearing up to make his acting debut as the male direct of “School 2020,” the eighth installment in KBS’s preferred “School” drama collection.

According to those people present, Kim Yo Han confirmed remarkable concentration by way of his photograph shoot for Elle Korea, for the duration of which he admitted, “I truly feel a minor awkward since this is my first time capturing a pictorial with these kinds of a natural vibe.”

Kim Yo Han also spoke candidly about the pressures that appear with starring in such a substantial-profile sequence, especially in the major purpose.

“Because it’s this kind of a well known series, and I’m participating in the guide, I’m really anxious,” he shared. “I’m functioning tough at studying the script.”

In terms of how he’s been getting ready for the job, Kim Yo Han revealed, “I’ve been practicing my traces together with my manager, and I have also been seeking to browse my traces in various tones of voice and from distinctive angles when I’m on my own. I’m also taking performing lessons.”

Having said that, the idol went on to declare that he is not prepared to give up his singing profession just but.

“I want to test a lot of matters,” stated Kim Yo Han. “I have a large amount of ambitions as a singer. If possible, I’d like to appreciate life as an idol to the fullest in the course of my twenties, when I’m youthful and shine the brightest.”

“School 2020” is at this time scheduled to premiere in August of this yr.

