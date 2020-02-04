Kim Yo Han confirmed to star in “School 2020”

Although it was previously reported that Kim Yo Han was considering a role in the next KBS 2TV drama “School 2020”, today his participation has been confirmed!

On February 4, Kim Yo Han’s agency said, “Kim Yo Han is confirmed to participate in the KBS 2TV miniseries” School 2020 “.”

“School 2020” is the eighth drama in the “School” series. Kim Yo Han will play the role of Kim Tae Jin, a former taekwondo athlete who won a bronze medal as a junior representative at the Korean National Sports Festival. After a serious ankle injury and the failure of his father’s business, he left taekwondo and was transferred to a vocational high school. Although he speaks and acts like an adult, he is an innocent high school student who does not know what to do with the girl he loves.

Before his debut as an idol, Kim Yo Han was himself a national reserve taekwondo athlete and two-time champion at the National Youth Sports Festival. This story in sports made him almost perfect for the role of Kim Tae Jin.

“School 2020” will start filming in March, and the drama should be presented in August later this year.

