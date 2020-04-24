Kim Yo Han Discusses Troubleshooting and Collaboration With New Music Variety Exhibition

On April 24, Kim Yo Han, Lee Sang Min, Kim Sook, Moon Se Yoon, and production director (PD) Park In Seok attended a press conference for KBS’s new music variety program.

The event, “Fighting Musicians” (literally), featured members meeting with artists who have influenced the Korean music industry and started a new music project.

At the press conference, Kim Yo Han was asked about her previous experience as part of the project group (X1, via “Produce X 101”). He said, “I do not have to know the specifics about creating a group project. I’m happy to be working with the elderly are shown on TV. I think there will be a good result if you work hard. I want to be in terms of good with all of them.”

She also asked about their feelings about issues like the X1 and drama, “School 2020” is not aired by KBS as we have planned. He said, “It is really hard for me. But in the past, I wanted to forget. It was a good opportunity. The future is more important, so I will move forward.”

Kim Yo Han also talks about how he met Song Ga In and Song Chang Shik, two legendary artists who worked on it. He said, “I’ve seen Song Ga on TV and I’ve also greeted on music shows. But Song Chang Shik is on another level. She made her debut at the same time as my mom’s birth. It wasn’t good at first, but I watched the old video and knowing that he is amazing at keeping up with his own actions. “

When asked about being the youngest member of the exhibition, he said, “When I first met the other members, he talked about the Chakra and other senior people. When they discussed the matter, I looked at the distance. I was the only one who couldn’t sing. song. But now I don’t feel like a generation gap. It’s just the first day. “He chose Kim Sook as the most friendly member and said,” He has taken care of me better. “

Kim Yo Han chose Shin Seung Hoon as the legendary artist he wanted to meet and added, “I feel emotional when I listen to music. Near now, I want to learn from Crush, Dean, and Zico.”

The “Musicians Fight” premise on April 25 at 10:55 p.m. KST.

