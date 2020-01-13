Kim Yo Han featured in “School 2020” + the agency responds

Loading...

Kim Yo Han is preparing for her next activities!

An industry representative said on January 13, “X1 member Kim Yo Han will star in the KBS 2TV drama series” School 2020 “, which will air in August.”

In response to this information, a source from Kim Yo Han’s agency said, “It is true that he received an offer to play in the drama.” The agency added, “He also received offers for many other dramas, so nothing has been confirmed. again.”

“School 2020” is the eighth drama in the “School” series. Kim Yo Han is said to have received an offer for the role of Kim Tae Jin, a former taekwondo athlete who won a bronze medal as a junior representative at the Korean National Sports Festival. After a serious ankle injury and his father’s business failure, he left taekwondo and was transferred to a vocational high school. Although he speaks and acts like an adult, he is an innocent high school student who does not know what to do with the girl he loves.

According to reports, the drama will be directed by Han Sang Woo and written by Kim Ji Young and Ryu Sol Ah. The film should start shooting in March.

Look again at “School 2017” below:

Watch now

Source (1) (2) (3)

How do you feel in this article?