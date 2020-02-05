Kim Yo Han talks about future plans, his acting beginnings and much more

Kim Yo Han caught up with fans during her first V Live broadcast on February 5!

When asked about his hobby recently, Kim Yo Han replied that he was watching dramas, saying that he was watching one in particular that had started recently. He then shared that he was watching “Itaewon Class”, saying he found it really fun.

It has recently been confirmed that Kim Yo Han will star in the upcoming drama “School 2020”. In his broadcast, he said, “I rehearsed the theater, but since it’s my first time, I’m very nervous to be honest.”

One fan asked if he was still going to be an idol in addition to acting, and he said, “Sure. I act for the first time through this, but I want to show myself as an idol, so I won’t let go of that for sure. I am preparing to show you myself as an idol, so look forward to it. “

The fans complimented him on his purple hair and he said, “This is my first time to dye my hair in such a meaningful way. I usually have black or slightly brown hair. I tried purple for the first time, are you ok? “When asked what color he would like to dye his hair next, he said he would like to try the money.

Kim Yo Han also tried to inhale helium from one of the balloons on the set and laughed when he managed to change his voice.

He then said, “I am working hard for my fans who have been waiting a long time, and I will continue to work hard. Thank you, thank you for waiting. I will continue to work harder.”

Kim Yo Han teased fans by saying that he had filmed something that day and although he couldn’t tell them what, he encouraged everyone to guess. He read fan assumptions that included an advertisement, photo shoot, drama, interview, TMI, and advertisement. “Well, it must be one of those,” he says with a laugh. “I can not tell you!”. When someone asked if he was filming for “School 2020”, he explained that he was still rehearsing for it and was not filming at the moment.

Kim Yo Han became famous after his first appearance on “Produce X 101” in 2019. He was chosen as the show’s first winner and made his debut with the project group X1 from August. Following a controversy over the manipulation of the producer’s vote, the group disbanded in January. Kim Yo Han shared a letter to fans via Instagram after their breakup.

