[kim-yo-han-talks-about-his-part-in-forthcoming-drama-“school-2020”-and-the-significant-turning-level-in-his-lifetime]

Kim Yo Han lately showcased in a cover shoot for the March problem of @star1 magazine!

In the accompanying job interview, he talked about the main turning place in his life. He said, “I experienced invested a lot of my life to sports activities, having gone so far as being an alternate for the Korean national taekwondo team. When I switched gears and became an idol trainee, there was a lot of anxiousness. I imagine it is a miracle that I gained so a lot appreciate by means of ‘Produce X 101.’”

Kim Yo Han uncovered that it even now surprises him when supporters figure out him on the street, expressing, “I’m however changing to daily existence immediately after debuting.”

On the impending KBS drama “School 2020,” in which he was cast as the male lead, Kim Yo Han stated, “Because I’m so equivalent to my character in the drama, I’m actually nervous.” He revealed that after chatting to Lee Dong Wook and acquiring some acting information, he’s turn out to be significantly more at ease about the new challenge.

“School 2020” is slated to air in August this year.

Resource (one)