kim-youthful-chul-and-super-junior’s-leeteuk-show-like-for-kyuhyun-at-his-musical

Kim Younger Chul and Super Junior’s Leeteuk shared shots from their pay a visit to to see Kyuhyun at his musical!

On February 23, Kim Young Chul shared a image to his private Instagram account and wrote, “I arrived to view Kyuhyun in ‘The Person Who Laughs’ and ran into Leeteuk? We watched it separately but went to greet [Kyuhyun] collectively.”

He went on to publish, “I assume it was about five many years ago when I saw Kyuhyun in ‘Three Musketeers,’ and now, he’s gotten so good that seeing him be so secure and managing all over excited on phase for two several hours and 40 minutes (apart from intermission), and then jogging out for the curtain call created me choke up with emotions. It was emotional! Seeing you running all around then and then seeing you running about now, I do not know why I’m tearing up? I hope you preserve working about like you did currently! I assistance you Kyuhyun.”

Leeteuk also showed his adore for his fellow Tremendous Junior member as he shared photographs and wrote, “‘The Person Who Laughs.’ Kyuhyun is really the greatest. I was in awe watching him. All the things was best. All of the solid were being fantastic. The moment all over again, I am still left in awe yet again and yet again due to the fact of Kyuhyun. If you have not witnessed it, hurry and go look at it.”

Kyuhyun is at present carrying out in the musical “The Person Who Laughs” as the lead character Gwynplaine.

