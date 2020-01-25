Kimora Lee Simmons adopts the 10 year old

Congratulations to Kimora Lee Simmons and her husband Tim Leissner. According to Us Weekly, the couple announced that they adopted a son named Gary at the age of 10. That’s five children for the former Baby Phat CEO and former hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.

While Kimora is overjoyed with family love (five times), her ex is about the drama as a Sundance Film Festival documentary about him. Who knows whether Kimora is in contact with her ex about this situation or something else, but they have two children together, Ming (20) and Aoki (17), both of whom are studying.

A full house

Kimora and Tim hitchhiked in 2014 and have a son, Wolfe, 4 years old. Kenzo, 10 years old, is Kimora’s son with her other ex, Djimon Hounsou.

Not much has been said about the circumstances surrounding Gary’s adoption, but it’s nice to see Kimora’s fabulous family grow. The three boys can connect with the oldest daughters in school at home.

Congratulations Kimora!

All the best for the whole family, a warm welcome to Gary! Kimora has her hands full with five children, but she certainly feels blessed. Hopefully she will soon share a full family photo.

