Cinemas across the UK will be closed to prevent the spread of karanavirusa, starting tomorrow.

Fulfilling Government advice to avoid gatherings and crowded places, large chains themselves have implemented preventive measures. Cinema Odeon, BFI Southbank, Cineworld and Picturehouse confirmed closed until further notice.

Flour Greydinger, CEO of Cineworld Group (which has Picturehouse), said: “The Picturehouse Cineworld and we are obliged to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests, and therefore taken the difficult decision to close our cinemas in the UK and Ireland until further notice.

“We deeply appreciate our film fans and no doubt that will serve all as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters and the best of independent films and content.”

The last closing since the number of festivals, which had to be canceled or postponed. Film SXSW music festival in Austin, to be held 13-22 March was canceled.

BFI Flare: LGBTQI + Film Festival, which is due to start tomorrow (March 18) and will run until Sunday, March 29, was also canceled yesterday.

A number of films and television in the production have been delayed or interrupted because of the spread of the virus – read here for a complete list.