Kindergarten teacher tries to spread positivity through “Joy Box” in his front yard

TURLOCK, California (KTXL) – A California kindergarten teacher wants to spread happiness – and plans to start in his family’s front yard.

“Write a note and put it here. And we get the key, insert it, unlock it and take it out, then the wish comes true, ”said Levi Navarra. “It’s called Joy Box.”

Six-year-old Levi believes that according to KTXL, finding your luck is as easy as visiting the Joy Box.

“So much negativity and division in our world and then this child comes and says,” Let’s spread some joy, “said Levi’s father Dan.

Levi’s parents said the whole idea started last summer when Levi said he wanted to spread joy.

“So we decided to take everyone to Disneyland,” Levi said.

Levi quickly realized that a road trip with the entire city of Turlock might not work.

“Poof! That didn’t happen,” he said to KTXL.

But then he had another thought.

“Pancake party, that was fun. So we came up with this idea, ”said Levi.

Months later, after a trip to Home Depot, a little elbow grease and careful placement in front of the Navarre house, a box of joy came.

“So if you have a wish, you can just add one here,” Levi explained.

The Navarras previously said they had found some donations and wishes as small as toys and as big as a house.

“But we hope that with increasing momentum and time, we can do as much as we can,” said Levi’s mother Amy.

As luck continued to fill the box, the 6-year-old’s parents said they were in awe of what their little son was still teaching.

“It’s amazing when you have children what they actually teach you,” Amy told FOX40. “And I always tell people I want to be like Levi when I grow up.”

“This generosity, kindness and joy would be like my child’s trademark, and I think that would make him a really, really fantastic asset to humanity,” said Dan.

The family encourages people to visit and drop off their boxes. The Joy Box is located on Smith Drive and North Johnson Road in Turlock.

They also set up an Instagram account that documents their Joy Box called Navarre Party of 5.

It is said that a family in Rocklin and Georgia have already announced that they will install their own Joy Box in their own front gardens.