Kindergartener making and collecting cards for Molson Coors employees after tragic shooting

By
Nellie McDonald
-
by: WITI

Posted:
/ Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WITI) – A 6-year-old Milwaukee, Wisconsin, girl is hoping to show her support through a simple gesture following Wednesday’s tragic shooting at the MolsonCoors brewery.

Kindergartner Allison Krueger started making and collecting cards Friday for those impacted by the shooting.

“I told her on the way to school and I was like, ‘Mom, I really want to make cards for Miller because of the tragedy,’” Kreuger told WITI.

She’s using her creativity to show support to strangers, people she never met – making a card for every employee at the brewery.

“We’re so proud of her for always thinking of her neighbors and loving everybody,” said Alison’s mom Tina Krueger. “We’re just really proud of her.”

Allison’s generosity started a couple of years ago when she made cards for three Milwaukee police officers killed in the line of duty. Allison and her mom are now asking for help – collecting 1,400 cards.

“You can just sign them or, if you want, write something in them. That’s totally awesome,” Tina said.

The little girl is confident that a small gesture will make a big difference.

“I hope you feel happy, better,” said Alison.

