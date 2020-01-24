King Crimson shares trailer for upcoming documentary Cosmic FuKc

King Crimson has shared a trailer for the upcoming documentary about the band entitled Cosmic FuKc.

The project is supported by Toby Amies, with a statement about the film reading: “In 2018, Robert Fripp commissioned a documentary to explore the meaning of King Crimson 50 years after the band was formed. What follows is an exclusive view of the making of that film. “

The trailer should be laughed a bit because the members of the King Crimson band do not seem too enthusiastic to be filmed.

The first news about the film came to light in January last year when King Crimson outlined their 50-year anniversary plans, with the first trailer launched shortly thereafter.

Amies has received unique access to the current line-up of King Crimson and Cosmic FuKc will also include interviews with members from the past, along with archive footage, while an accompanying soundtrack will be released.

Further details will be revealed in due course.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QG3bjJmGfHI [/ embed]

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbYTvFNv-Xo [/ embed]