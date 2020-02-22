[KING DIAMOND Mourns Reduction Of 4-Yr-Outdated Supporter]

King Diamond is mourning the reduction of just one of his youngest enthusiasts.

The Danish large metallic singer took to his Fb site on Friday (February 21) to write-up a image of him posing backstage with several of his hardcore devotees sporting King Diamond-style make-up, like four-calendar year-previous Larissa and her moms and dads Jeanne and Stone.

He wrote in an accompanying information: “This attractive young King Diamond enthusiast remaining us unexpectedly, at the age of four.

“She was as genuine of a fan as you could ever have. I noticed her the initially time at our Anaheim show this previous December, sitting down on the shoulders of her father, 4 rows into the audience, singing alongside with each individual solitary phrase, all by means of the display.

“Providing horns and waving, she really blew my intellect and as before long as we received off stage, I questioned one of our people today to check out and get a maintain of her and her mom and dad so we could satisfy them backstage.

“We had a wonderful lengthy talk, they had been remarkable folks, and we took some photos and hung out for a while, and little Larissa was just shining like a jewel.

“Regretably that was the only time I bought to meet her facial area to encounter, but I do search ahead to listen to more about her in the upcoming, from her mother and father.

“Larissa, I want you a secure journey to where ever it is you go, and I hope someday to satisfy you all over again. You have been so pretty distinctive and still left so way far too early.

“Stay Major, small a person, you are really pretty loved.”

King‘s spouse Livia Zita-Bendix shared his article and included: “We got the electronic mail about her a couple of days ago. It broke my coronary heart.

“Relaxation in peace, you amazing minor woman. May well your star endlessly shine.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to “assist lighten, even in the slightest, the most weighty stress” Jeanne and Stone “will ever bear.”

