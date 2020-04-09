“King: Eternal Monter” Announces Peek Theft From Lee Min Ho + Kim Go Eun at the Library

SBS’s upcoming drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” has seen new chemistry between Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun!

Written by “Goblin” and “Descendants of the Sun” by Kim Eun Sook, “King: Monarch Mandrak” is an absurd drama about two universal universes. One universe is a democracy similar to modern Korea as we know it, and the other is an alternative universe in which Korea is a monarchy. To combat the evil and close the door between the two worlds, the government of the Korean Empire – Emperor Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho) joins forces with Jung Tae Eul, a detective currently living in the area. Republic of Korea (played by Kim Go Eun).

On April 9, the anticipated drama is still fresh from the furtive meeting between Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul in the library.

In these portraits, Lee Gon – who is desperate for science – must have been thrown into the book all the way to Jung Tae Eul. However, looking at her, she couldn’t help but smile. Meanwhile, Jung Tae Eul looks back at the Emperor from across the table with a scene that viewers can definitely see.

The producers of the drama commented, “Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun, who have made a complete transformation into Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul, will provide an entertaining audience unlike the hot wind.”

He continues, “The unique romantic chemistry that Lee Minho and Kim Go Eun will present in” The King: Eternal Monarch ‘, like a spring shower, soothes the audience with emotion. “

Prime Minister “King: Eternal Monarch” on April 17 at 10pm. KST. In the meantime, check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

