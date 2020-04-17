“King: The Monarch Gets Up” Writing Thoughts on Dual Roles, Other Chemicals, and More

“King: Monter Eternal” by conducting a press conference broadcast live only one day of the premiere!

The SBS drama is a fantasy romance that tells the story of two parallel universities – one Korea being a constitutional monarchy, and the same as Korea today. Lee Min Ho will play Emperor Lee Gon, and Kim Go Eun will play the role of detective Jung Tae Eul.

Actors Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Jung Jin, and she answered questions related to the upcoming drama.

First, Lee Min Ho explains why he chose to star in the drama. She said, “The name (author) of Kim Eun Sook has weight and influence. I chose this star based on her trust and confidence (in her).”

“King: Monarch Mandrak” is the first drama to star since its release from the military in April 2019. The actor said, “It’s time to think again. I had to draw (a different picture) from my 20’s to 30, so growing up, and I think it’s a good time to be (acting). I’m thinking of ways to be good and I reflect on my past. “

How ready for his role as Lee Gon, her show, “I’m cautious about the separation of sex, but I was looking for a book by the mathematician and talk physicist. People who worship science as an answer that is clear and likely to seriously begin to take a chance complete answers. she is a kind of person who might be frustrating, but her sincere about words say. “

Kim Go Eun spoke about the role, saying, “I challenged myself to play a double role in this drama. In Korea, I played Jung Tae Eul, a violent crime detective, and in the Korean Empire, I committed a crime called Luna. ‘I don’t know how to explain it,’ explained Jung Tae Eul perfectly. It was his act to use his intuition instead of solving things in his head.

When asked how it felt to be with screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, she shared her joy and added, “Honestly, this drama is more difficult because it’s the second thing we do together. I don’t want to ruin the good memories. now it’s very emotional. “Kim Go Eun is the female lead in Kim Eun Sook’s” Goblin. “

Both lead actors expressed their displeasure with the chemistry. Lee Min Ho chose Kim Go Eun’s eyes as a great point and explained, “She changes every minute. She is strong and shy and diverse. After looking into her eyes, I can see why (she acts) such a wide spectrum.” Kim Go Eun also praised Lee Min Ho, saying, “Lee Min Ho has a wonderful personality. We are friends without feeling awkward. I get a lot of help playing my character.”

Woo Do Hwan represents Jo Young, the imperial bodyguard and Emperor Lee Gon’s best friend, as well as Jo Eun Seob, a public service worker at the National Police’s civil service office. About the two characters, he commented, “It’s great to play dual roles. Both roles are great, but the dialect is liberating. The author encourages me to trust and obey her without worry. I do my best to avoid causing problems. showing a bright side that has never been seen before. “

Jung Eun Chae plays Ku Seo Ryeong, Korea’s youngest and oldest prime minister. He points out, “There are so many parts to dramas that are very different from previous work. I look forward to this opportunity to show you the side that you don’t know.”

Kim Go Eun adds to the drama, saying, “This is a story about a parallel universe, and there are so many details. It’s never been a drama with a variety of double roles. It’s a fun mystery drama.”

Eventually, the actors chose the main points of the drama. Kim Go Eun comments, “The more you watch, the more you look forward to the next episode. It lets the audience discover the differences between the dual roles.” Lee Min Ho adds, “There are so many things to discover, including epic stories, romances, and dual role. Join ‘King: Monarch Mandrak’ as you continue your social training. “

“King: Eternal Monter” is set to premiere on April 17 at 10 pm. KST.

