[‘king’-tyson-fury-helps-make-huge-transfer-in-pound-for-pound-boxing-rankings]

Planet Boxing News 26/02/2020

📸 Mikey Williams

Newly-topped two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has made a massive leap in the Pound for Pound Rankings many thanks to his weekend victory in Las Vegas.

Fury certainly dominated Deontay Wilder, battering the American in seven painful classes.

Prior to the clash, Wilder was regarded as the most effective leading division fighter on the world. Hence, Fury’s unbelievable performance took on a larger significance.

WBN has made a decision to figure out this simple fact with a score of variety 3 for the lineal king of his division.

Remaining undefeated and coming back from the brink of suicide soon after getting rid of 10 stone in bodyweight also contributed to the decision.

Mexican celebrity Canelo continues to be selection a single. While Vasyl Lomachenko stays at two.

Wilder, who has some rebuilding to do forward of the 3rd battle with Fury this summer time, drops ten locations to variety twenty on the checklist.

Earth Boxing Tremendous Sequence winner Naoya Inoue is at 4, with Errol Spence at five.

Manny Pacquiao, Gennadiy Golovkin, Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk and Juan Estrada make up the rest of the top rated 10.

WBN P4P RANKINGS

one Canelo Alvarez

2 Vasyl Lomachenko

three Tyson Fury

4 Naoya Inoue

five Errol Spence

six Manny Pacquiao

7 Gennadiy Golovkin

8 Terence Crawford

nine Oleksandr Usyk

10 Juan Estrada

11 Leo Santa Cruz

12 Kosei Tanaka

13 Anthony Joshua

14 Mikey Garcia

15 Kazuto Ioka

16 Donnie Nietes

17 Wanheng Menayothin

18 Shawn Porter

19 Jose Ramirez

20 Deontay Wilder

21 Artur Beterbiev

22 Miguel Berchelt

23 Josh Taylor

24 Gervonta Davis

25 Regis Prograis

P4P Details

WBN’s Pound for Pound Rankings are based on – Planet title wins, multi-body weight titles, the caliber of opponents and way of victories.

Longevity and activity in a calendar year are also taken into consideration for the Pound for Pound checklist.

Fighters receive far more Pound for Pound Ranking factors for defeating opponents also rated in the Leading 50. Star scores are centered on achievement in the activity.

*Fighters who are unsuccessful to organize an forthcoming battle for twelve months will forfeit their ranking (barring personal injury).