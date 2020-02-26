[‘king’-tyson-fury-helps-make-huge-transfer-in-pound-for-pound-boxing-rankings]

Planet Boxing News 26/02/2020
Newly-topped two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has made a massive leap in the Pound for Pound Rankings many thanks to his weekend victory in Las Vegas.
Fury certainly dominated Deontay Wilder, battering the American in seven painful classes.
Prior to the clash, Wilder was regarded as the most effective leading division fighter on the world. Hence, Fury’s unbelievable performance took on a larger significance.
WBN has made a decision to figure out this simple fact with a score of variety 3 for the lineal king of his division.
Remaining undefeated and coming back from the brink of suicide soon after getting rid of 10 stone in bodyweight also contributed to the decision.
Mexican celebrity Canelo continues to be selection a single. While Vasyl Lomachenko stays at two.
Wilder, who has some rebuilding to do forward of the 3rd battle with Fury this summer time, drops ten locations to variety twenty on the checklist.
Earth Boxing Tremendous Sequence winner Naoya Inoue is at 4, with Errol Spence at five.
Manny Pacquiao, Gennadiy Golovkin, Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk and Juan Estrada make up the rest of the top rated 10.
WBN P4P RANKINGS
one Canelo Alvarez
2 Vasyl Lomachenko
three Tyson Fury
4 Naoya Inoue
five Errol Spence
six Manny Pacquiao
7 Gennadiy Golovkin
8 Terence Crawford
nine Oleksandr Usyk
10 Juan Estrada
11 Leo Santa Cruz
12 Kosei Tanaka
13 Anthony Joshua
14 Mikey Garcia
15 Kazuto Ioka
16 Donnie Nietes
17 Wanheng Menayothin
18 Shawn Porter
19 Jose Ramirez
20 Deontay Wilder
21 Artur Beterbiev
22 Miguel Berchelt
23 Josh Taylor
24 Gervonta Davis
25 Regis Prograis
P4P Details
WBN’s Pound for Pound Rankings are based on – Planet title wins, multi-body weight titles, the caliber of opponents and way of victories.
Longevity and activity in a calendar year are also taken into consideration for the Pound for Pound checklist.
Fighters receive far more Pound for Pound Ranking factors for defeating opponents also rated in the Leading 50. Star scores are centered on achievement in the activity.
*Fighters who are unsuccessful to organize an forthcoming battle for twelve months will forfeit their ranking (barring personal injury).