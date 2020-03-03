Netflix’s forthcoming 2nd time for “Kingdom” has uncovered very stylized new posters of its principal solid!

“Kingdom” is a zombie sageuk that can take position throughout the Joseon dynasty. The tale follows the bloody struggle of crown prince Lee Chang, who finds himself unable to believe in any person amidst the rising greed of his family for the throne.

Joo Ji Hoon plays Lee Chang, whose poster reads, “I need to block it,” representing his character’s willpower to stand strong in the experience of evil. Bae Doona performs Search engine optimisation Bi, whose poster reads, “I will unquestionably discover it.” Ryu Seung Ryong plays Jo Hak Joo, whose poster reads, “This land was mine to begin with,” symbolizing his character’s ambition and greed.

Other posters involve Kim Sang Ho, who plays Lee Chang’s royal bodyguard Moo Younger. His poster reads, “Can you not trust me?” Kim Sung Kyu performs Youthful Shin and his poster reads, “I will unquestionably acquire revenge.”

Jeon Suk Ho performs Beom Pal, whose poster reads, “Please save me.” Park Byung Eun performs Min Chi Rok, a new character introduced in Year 2, whose poster reads, “It will have to be uncovered.” Kim Hye Joon plays the queen, whose poster reads, “We must start new blood that will have on the line.”

Kim Tae Hoon plays Lee Kang Yoon, one more new character launched in Year two, whose poster reads, “I will comply with His Highness.” Heo Joon Ho performs Lee Chang’s loyal trainer, whose poster reads, “This land belongs to His Highness.”

Year two of “Kingdom” premieres on Netflix on March 13.

Source (one)