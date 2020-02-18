[kingdom-time-two-teaser-trailer:-battle-the-living,-survive-the-lifeless]

Kingdom Period 2 teaser trailer: Fight the living, survive the dead

Netflix has unveiled the teaser trailer for the upcoming next period of their South Korean horror interval drama Kingdom, supplying us a preview of the extreme scenes in the new period as the crown prince tries to not only fought off raging zombies but also the evil people who betrayed him. Starring Ju Ji-Hoon and Bae Doona, the hit series will be earning its return on March 13. Examine out the online video in the participant under!

Established in Korea’s medieval Joseon period of time, In a kingdom defeated by corruption and famine, a mysterious plague spreads to transform the infected into monsters. The crown prince, framed for treason and determined to help you save his men and women, sets out on a journey to unveil what evil lurks in the dark.

Kingdom stars Ju Ji-Hoon (Together with the Gods, Darkish Figure of Crime) as the Crown Prince, Bae Doona (Sense8, Cloud Atlas) as Search engine optimisation-bi, Ryu Seung-Ryong (Miracle at Mobile No. seven, Extreme Position) as Jo Hak-Jo, Kim Sangho (The Magnificence Inside, The Delighted Life), Heo Joon-Ho (Jumong), and Jeon Seok-Ho (The Excellent Wife).

Kingdom is directed by Kim Seung-Hun from a screenplay composed by Kim Eun-Hee which was primarily based on her webcomic sequence Land of the Gods. All episodes of period just one are now offered for streaming on Netflix.

