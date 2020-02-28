[kingmaker-sarawak’s-gps-set-to-announce-pm-preference-on-march-1]

Sarawak deputy chief minister and Parti Rakyat Sarawak president Tan Sri James Masing instructed the Straits Times the coalition would expose if they are supporting present-day front runner Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 1. — Photograph by Sulok Tawie

KUALA LUMPUR, February 28 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak is now holding all the cards as to who turns into Malaysia’s 8th prime minister as they are scheduled to announce their preference on March one.

Sarawak deputy main minister and Parti Rakyat Sarawak president Tan Sri James Masing advised the Straits Instances the coalition would reveal if they are supporting present front runner Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin then.

“GPS will make our stand as regard to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March one,” he is quoted saying.

GPS, which has 18 MPs, is the most significant bloc that has still to announce its stance and whose votes will make your mind up who becomes the future key minister.

Previously, Umno and Pas announced that they would be backing Bersatu’s Muhyiddin as key minister, giving him 93 MPs — just 1 MP ahead of Pakatan Harapan’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

