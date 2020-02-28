[king’s-attempts-to-take-care-of-political-disaster-spotlight-position-of-constitutional-monarchy]

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah speaks to customers of the media at Istana Negara February 25, 2020. ― Photo by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, is having painstaking attempts to be certain that the ongoing political crisis in the state is solved in the very best way possible.

The Ruler is leaving no stone unturned in discovering the solution, guided by the powers vested in the business of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as per the Federal Constitution.

Report 43 (two) (a) of the Federal Constitution states that “the Yang di-Pertuan Agong shall initial appoint as Perdana Menteri (Prime Minister) to preside above the Cabinet a member of the Household of Representatives who in his judgment is possible to command the self-confidence of the greater part of the associates of that House.”

Subsequent an attempt on Sunday to kind a new coalition government with distinct companions, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government collapsed after a single of its companions, Bersatu, withdrew from the team that comprises also PKR, DAP and Amanah.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also resigned as the prime minister on Monday. Inside hrs, the King appointed him as the interim key minister and revoked the appointments of the deputy key minister, ministers, deputy ministers and political secretaries.

Even as the political events from equally sides of the divide engaged in a sequence of negotiations to kind a coalition government, the King, in his have way, established about to decide who commands the majority in the Dewan Rakyat, bringing to the fore the vital part of the monarch in resolving challenging troubles.

His Majesty conducted a laborious a single-to-1 job interview of all MPs around two times from Tuesday to get their opinions on who they regarded as the best prospect for the next prime minister.

The wisdom of the King in having these types of painstaking attempts to take care of the disaster evidently displays the flourishing constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy in the state.

Universiti Malaya sociopolitical analyst Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi stated he sees Al-Sultan Abdullah as a sensible ruler who is not hasty in producing selections.

“Although the persons may be apprehensive around the political crisis and are eager to know what’s coming subsequent, the King has opted to handle the disaster in a systematic manner to guarantee that the remedy is arrived at by consensus primarily based on unique rules.

“The fashion in which His Majesty is managing the disaster has enhanced the self-assurance of the persons who realise that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is there for them no matter what takes place,” he explained to Bernama.

Awang Azman said the wisdom of Al-Sultan Abdullah in handling the crisis has opened the eyes of the persons to the great importance of the establishment of the monarchy in preserving peace, harmony and security in the country.

Universiti Putra Malaysia lecturer Assoc Prof Mohd Izani Mohd Zain mentioned he feels that the collaborative spirit of Al-Sultan Abdullah in seeking to get the sights of all MPs ought to serve as an case in point for all, primarily politicians, in tackling issues collectively for the greatest option.

It has to be famous that the King convened a unique meeting of the Meeting of Rulers now to examine the disaster, demonstrating his conviction in collective selections.

Mohd Izani does not foresee the King contacting an election as the primary remedy to the crisis as many issues will arrive into engage in then, this kind of as time and charge, pointing out that the final general election, in 2018, cost about RM500 million.

“Moreover, contacting an election will not essentially be the ideal remedy,” he reported.

The Istana Negara today issued a statement indicating that the palace will give the option to parties represented in the Dewan Rakyat to nominate candidates for primary minister.

This demonstrates the King’s tolerance in managing the disaster, ensuring that absolutely nothing is missed in arriving at the ideal remedy. — Bernama