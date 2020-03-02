[king’s-cross-live:-updates-as-lner-trains-delayed-and-cancelled-soon-after-individual-strike-by-a-practice]

There is extreme disruption to some services at King’s Cross teach station just after a person was hit by a prepare.

The incident took place this morning (March two) at all-around 9am.

It is recognized that the particular person was struck involving Stevenage and Peterborough.

The rail organization LNER wrote on Twitter: “We’re saddened to share that a human being has been strike by a teach this early morning amongst #Peterborough and #Stevenage.

As this kind of, products and services might be delayed or cancelled although emergency companies attend the scene.”

According to reviews, trains could be delayed or cancelled right up until close to 2pm.

Observe our dwell weblog down below for updates on the disruption.