kings-of-leon-incorporate-eire-day-to-summertime-2020-tour

Kings Of Leon have added a Dublin exhibit to their impending 2020 tour – you can see the current schedule down below.

The Nashville outfit, who produced their very last album ‘Walls’ in 2016, are thanks to return to the Uk for a limited run of exhibits in June and July.

Right after announcing stop-offs in London, Newcastle and Leeds past month, KOL have now announced that they will also be undertaking at Dublin’s RDS Arena on July 1.

Tickets for the new clearly show will go on typical sale at 8am this coming Friday (March 6).

Although no new audio has been declared as of still, Kings Of Leon appeared to sign their following period by revamping their Instagram web page last thirty day period.

The Caleb Followill-fronted group uploaded an in-studio shot of on their own seemingly at get the job done on their subsequent document, just before sharing a new model of their band emblem. You can see the latter submit under.

The band’s 1st British isles exhibit is thanks to get position at London’s Finsbury Park on June 28. The likes of Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy and The Massive Moon will surface as aid, with far more functions established to be introduced before long.

Kings Of Leon’s headline dates will be adopted by a headline general performance at Newquay’s Boardmasters Competition, in which they will leading the monthly bill along with The 1975 and Skepta.

They’ll also participate in at Mad Great 2020 in Madrid and Budapest’s Sziget Competition.

Kings Of Leon’s British isles and Eire 2020 tour dates are as follows:

Sunlight June 28 2020 – LONDON Finsbury Park



Wed July 01 2020 – DUBLIN RDS Arena



Tue July 07 2020 – NEWCASTLE On TYNE Utilita Arena



Wed July 08 2020 – LEEDS to start with direct Arena



Sat August 08 2020 – NEWQUAY Fistral Seashore