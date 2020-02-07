Kingston Bentalls evacuated after man “falls from balcony” and rushes to hospital

A man was rushed to hospital with head injuries after falling at the Bentalls department store in Kingston.

Several reports of the scene suggest that he fell from the height of one of the balconies.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, including an air ambulance, and the store was evacuated shortly before 1 p.m. today (Friday, February 7).

An air ambulance also landed on the roof of the parking lot.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers and the LAS were called at 12:55 pm at the Bentall Center in Kingston to report the death of a man.

“The man was taken to hospital where his condition is not life threatening.

“The public is thanked for their cooperation while the emergency services are assisting with this incident.”

LAS also made a statement.

A spokesperson said, “We sent an ambulance team, a doctor in a rescue car, and an intervention worker to the scene. We also dispatched the Air Ambulance trauma team to London.

“We treated a man for a head injury at the scene and took him to a large trauma center.”

