[kingston-stabbing-live:-teenager-left-battling-for-everyday-living-after-wood-street-attack]

A teenage boy has been left combating for his lifestyle after becoming stabbed in South West London.

Law enforcement were being identified as at close to 3.40am this early morning (Saturday, February 29) to reviews of an incident on Wood Road in central Kingston .

They observed the sufferer, considered to be 19, with stab injuries and administered first help in advance of he was taken to healthcare facility.

He stays in a important ailment.

Two guys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder with a single being taken to medical center with injuries sustained all through the incident.

The street was temporarily closed between Clarence Road and Kingston Bridge as police investigated but it has considering the fact that reopened.

