kinney-promises-3rd-title-in-division-1-wrestling

METHUEN — 3 down, a person to go.

Chelmsford Superior junior Evan Kinney claimed his 3rd MIAA Division one condition title, defeating St. John’s Prep’s Nicholas Curley, 6-4 in the 113-pound finals on Saturday at Methuen High’s Larry Klimas Fieldhouse.

“You constantly hope, but you have to place in the get the job done,” explained Kinney. “We know each other perfectly. We put in a week jointly in Fargo, (North Dakota at the United states wrestling countrywide championships). I go to Doughboy’s. He goes to Metro. We’re both equally club kids. It’s normally a rough match. I conquer him seven-six very last 7 days.

Claimed Chelmsford mentor Bruce Abundant, “He’s an incredible athlete. He goes 100 mph, all the time.”

Kinney’s Chelmsford teammate. Evan Goodall, won the 152-pound title with a five-three earn versus Brockton’s Domenic Cingnano.

Springfield Central received the staff title with 173 points. It was the Golden Eagles’ second straight Division one title and the seventh in coach Darby McLaughlin’s tenure.

“It’s a aid,” McLaughlin claimed. “The youngsters are fantastic. The coaching staff is fantastic. It tends to make it simpler for me.”

St. John’s Prep was next with 117. St. John’s wrestlers Adam Schaeublin (106) and Rawson Iwanicki (138) claimed titles.

“I’m delighted with how we did,” reported St. John’s coach Manny Costa. “We experienced two little ones gain titles, 4 in the finals. All four battled hard. We defeat Springfield Central in a dual meet two months ago. They gained some major matches yesterday and we had some difficult losses.”

Brookline positioned 3rd with 109.five. Sandro Bruni received the 220-pound title for the Warriors, edging Naziah Armot of Brockton, three-1.

Springfield Central experienced two wrestlers, Mahan Miller (145) and Darby McLaughlin (195) position very first. McLaughlin attained the most falls/least time award with four pins in four minutes and 36 seconds.

In a further bout among common foes, Mansfield’s Antonio Sevastos pinned Aiden Winn of Brockton in the 3rd period to gain the 126-pound championship.

“It’s almost everything I have been performing for,” reported Sevastos, a senior. “Aiden is 1 of my best pals. We’ve been wrestling because the fourth grade. I shed to him as a sophomore and a junior. I hope to see him yet again up coming 7 days at All-States.

In the 3rd time period, with the score tied at 1 and equally wrestlers standing, Sevastos introduced Winn to the mat, with the transfer finishing out of bounds. Sevastos was on prime, his back to Winn’s chest, and the officers called the pin.

“I was operating to get a shot,” Sevastos said. “I just stored attacking the legs. I was a minor shocked when they referred to as the pin.”

Another Mansfield wrestler, CJ Gianopoulos, won the 170-pound title, defeating CJ Brown of Methuen, 7-.

Calvin Curtis of West Springfield, the 132-pound winner, was the fantastic wrestler.

Benefits

106 – Adam Schaeublin (St. John’s Prep) def. Derek Torres (Brookline), nine-one.

113 – Evan Kinney (Chelmsford) def. Nicholas Curley (St. John’s Prep), 6-four

120 – Jake Ice (Minnechaug) pinned Austin Dube (Shawsheen Tech), six: 26

126 – Antonios Sevastos (Mansfield) pinned Aiden Winn (Brockton), five: 26

132 – Calvin Curtis (West Springfield) def. Nore Mendes (Weymouth), eight-2

138 – Rawson Iwanicki (St. John’s Prep) def. Adam Bernhardt (Newton South), 15-4

145 – Mahari Miller (Springfield Central) def. Michael Bobola (Xaverian), 2-one

152 – Evan Goodall (Chelmsford) def. Domenic Cinignano (Brockton), 5-three

160 – Elias Maita (Andover) def. Achilles Gikas (St. John’s Prep), six-4

170 – CJ Giaropoulos (Mansfield) def. CJ Brown (Methuen), seven-

182 – Luciano Kodheli (Braintree) pinned Alexis Maidanado (New Bedford), 2: 00

195 – Darby McLaughlin (Springfield Central) pinned Declan Griffin (Newton North), two: 14

220 – Sandro Bruni (Brookline) def. Naziah Armor (Brockton), 3-1

285 – Antonio Ramos (Agawam) def. Gregory Harris (Springfield Central), 3-2

Remaining group scores (top rated five): 1. Springfield Central, 173 2. St. John’s Prep, 117 3. Brookline 109.5 four. Franklin 93.5 5. Chelmsford, 92.5.