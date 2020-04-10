Kino is overwhelmed by the sight of his human holder, Twitter melts

Starting with a 19-second video clip, we see an overly excited rhino named Crockett jumping for joy after seeing Kepper Kylee.

latest update: April 10, 2020, 12:39 PM IST

A commendable video in which a dangerous species of rhino is seen watching the zoo jump into the heart of the Internet.

The film was shot at Fort Worth Zoo in Texas, USA and was filmed by the Kyle couple.

“Have you ever seen a rhino zoom in?” Kyle’s goalkeeper traveled to Crockett yesterday and read well … #closedbutstillcaring goalkeeper Kylee, “read the title.

Has it ever happened that citizens are ashamed of bathing their love and affection for cute movies? And this movie is no different.

One user said, “Oh, how HAPPY Crockett looks! Thanks to zookeepers for taking care of these ALMIGHTY HOLY LIVING TRUE GOD creations!” Love is not too bad. There are no more people like him. “Other comments also express their love for the endangered rhino.

A zoo spokesman told Real Fix (https://www.real-fix.com/animals/watch-rhino-bursts-with-excitement-when-he-spots-his-favourite-keeper/): “Crockett up close Kyle’s arrival at the show was thrilled on Sunday afternoon, and when he looked at his habitat, we kindly said he got the “zoomites.”

Crockett is the youngest of three endangered black rhinos in the zoo. The spokesman added: “He is an actor and he is excellent during training with the guards.

The zoo has been closed to the public since March 14 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the official said. “Although the zoo has been closed to the public since March 14, guards and staff have been feeding and caring for animals there every day,” it said.