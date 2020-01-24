Kinokuniya Books responds after artists harass customers

The iconic Kinokuniya bookstore in Sydney has sent an open letter to customers after finding that a “dating coaching company” is using the store to provide customers with “hands-on experience” with their pickup techniques.

“We noticed that a dating coaching company used our store to offer their customers practical experiences, much to our disappointment,” the apology began.

“We apologize to any of our customers who have been approached in the store or who have had the negative experience that someone has tried” pickup techniques “with them.”

Kinokuniya has confirmed that they have contacted the pick-up artist company in question and asked them not to return to the premises. This makes it clear to the coaching companies that they are not welcome in the business.

The management team also assured customers that the Sydney store staff and security guards at The Galeries had been alerted to the problem and were on high alert for this type of behavior.

“We noticed it step by step. Occasionally an employee noticed something that looked a hell of a lot like an aggressive “hit” and lurked to see if his instinct was correct, “said one employee Bonita (whose name was changed for data protection reasons) Fußgänger.TV, “Every now and then a customer complained to Twitter or (less often) personally to the employees. (I am happy to say that no one has held us accountable. They just wanted to make us aware of it.) “

Bonita also explained how the staff finally found out about coaching sessions after one of the alleged trainers announced that they were using the store for their hands-on workshops.

“(He) said” I have to go, I’m actually training someone here “and after he left this employee I looked at each other and said” what the hell could you do coaching here? “I followed him a little bit.”

Victims of inappropriate and sincerely disgusting behavior have complained that men tried to use classic “pickup” lines while taking care of their own affairs and rummaging through the shelves of the iconic bookstore.

“It was really disgusting. I was in the literature department and had been there for a while and saw this guy approaching different women, ”said the Sydney woman Chloe Pedestrian.TV said. “He finally came up to me and said,” I’m sorry to bother you, but I really need a book recommendation, I tried to read again. “

Fortunately, Chloe was already familiar with this type of bookshop pickup, which was popularized in Germany Neil Strass Book the game. Chloe immediately felt that something was “out” during the encounter and was able to quickly avert unwanted and completely unjustified attention by recommending particularly feminist titles.

“I thought Kay, I was going to throw him a curveball. Oh, the best book I read last year was Fight Like A Girl by Clementine Ford,” said Chloe.

Today a guy in a bookstore tried out some classic “The Game” lines from artists and started: “Can you help me with a recommendation, what was your favorite book from 2019?” So I said @ clementine_ford’s fight like a girl. he looked a little nervous but persistent

– Chloe Sargeant (@chlosarge), January 18, 2020

Chloe, who claims that she “is actually here (for her own reasons, not to recommend books to random people”), claims that she has watched the man try the same tactic with other women in the store before finally buying one stopped half an hour later.

“We watched him for a very long time, he only circled women, and then he left about half an hour later. I didn’t tell the bookstore back then because I didn’t know it was a pattern. “

Although she hadn’t reported the incident to the bookstore at the time, a Kinokuniya representative later turned to her after sharing her story on Twitter. Fortunately, the clerk was “very professional and made sure (Chloe) was fine.”

The nameless employee who spoke to Chloe also claimed that the “pick-up artists” in question had been using the store for a while and claimed that the employees “had been trying to get them out for ages”.

Bonita shared a similar feeling, claiming the incidents happened regularly during Saturday shifts.

“However, we thought that these were isolated cases, a kind of random selection that various fuckboys had made on a whim. But the people who work on Saturdays noticed that something was going on every week and finally recognized the same key group of people – many of whom, I am outraged, were women. “

After Kinokuniya Sydney condemned the terrible behavior in their protracted apology, it reminded customers that the store is a place for “discussion” and that they “don’t want to stop organic communication from doing so”.

However, it makes a big difference whether you get to know your new best friend or your new love interest in search of your next good book and are targeted by these “pick-up artists” who literally have to pay someone to teach them how to do it Talk to women.

Fortunately, Kinokuniya acted quickly and professionally to solve the problem and use the store as a safe place for book lovers.

The only thing anyone should try to pick up at a bookstore is to read it well. Don’t be gross.

