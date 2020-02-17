[Kiowa displays as well much for Stratton / Liberty, wins fifty three-forty three – Up News Data]

%MINIFYHTML7a7e38ac2ed625a634885266f0205dc911%

%MINIFYHTML7a7e38ac2ed625a634885266f0205dc912%

Stratton / Liberty could not conquer Kiowa in the 53-43 reduction on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTML7a7e38ac2ed625a634885266f0205dc913% %MINIFYHTML7a7e38ac2ed625a634885266f0205dc914%

In his up coming online games, Stratton / Liberty will host Idalia, while Kiowa will travel to perform Cripple Creek-Victor.

%MINIFYHTML7a7e38ac2ed625a634885266f0205dc915%

%MINIFYHTML7a7e38ac2ed625a634885266f0205dc916%

No staff or player studies have been documented for this contest.

Far more Colorado Significant Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up these days

This story was made with technology delivered by Information Skrive. Exact data as of publication and will be up-to-date as more data results in being accessible.