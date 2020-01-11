Kira Kosarin celebrates the first anniversary of the first single “Vinyl!” | Kira Kosarin

Loading...

Kira Kosarin rings in the one year anniversary of his first single “Vinyl!”

The 22 year old Light as a feather The actress and singer commemorated the milestone on Instagram on Saturday January 11.

“Happy first birthday to Vinyl 🥺❤️📀📀📀,” she wrote with the unique illustration and an excerpt from the song.

Did you know that Kira wrote “Vinyl” when she was only 16 years old?

“It’s a tribute to some of the artists who inspired my writing and my music” Kira said on the runway. “It really is my first relationship, falling in love and looking back, and how the best part of falling in love is falling in love with the music and all the songs that are part of my life.”

“Even now, when I listen to these songs, it brings me back to this period or any period of your life”, Kira Kosarin added. “It’s the great thing about music, you still remember the songs you were listening to when you fell in love. So I wrote this song about it and I hope this song could become that one for someone ‘a. “

Watch the music video here!

READ MORE: Kira Kosarin launches new song ‘Simple’ with Carneyval – Listen and download here!

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB