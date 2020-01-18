Kirby Dach from Blackhawks has become defensive specialist as production lags behind

TORONTO – Jeremy Colliton has been in high demand recently about the non-existent production of Kirby Dach.

A third overall choice of just one point in 27 games will do that. But the Blackhawks coach has always said that he is still happy with Dach’s game.

And then, Saturday, finally, he went into the party line more.

“Of course you would like to see him break through,” Colliton said. “But as far as we evaluate his progress, we are very happy with how he has improved as the year progresses. He plays very well defensively, he is physical, he has a great stick.”

“The points have not been there, but he was part of the production of a number of other guys during this play, where he played very well, but he just happens to not hit the puck at the end. It does not mean he is not doing great things. “

Colliton is right that Dach has had bad luck not having more points than the 11 (in 42 games) he does.

He scored or got an assist on just 56 percent of the 5-on-5 goals for which he was on the ice. Only Ryan Carpenter and Matthew Highmore, two permanently defending attackers, have received fewer box score rewards for the goals they have helped produce.

But maybe Dach is really a defensive attacker.

That is not what his concept position, pre-concept scouting report or Traverse City version indicated, at least immediately. He was undoubtedly chosen as a two-way center – a guy to the Jonathan Toews type years later – but most young players first develop their offensive end.

And yet Dach does the opposite more than halfway through his rookie NHL season.

“I’ve always wanted to be a complete centerman and find that two-way game, where you can count on defensive and offensive,” Dach said Saturday. “I worked hard on that.”

The Dach season so far can essentially be divided into three portions.

His first 11 games, he had no stable linemates and played very few minutes – 10 per game on 5-on-5. The results were fine, but they were not very interesting.

His next 16 games, he started to develop some line consistency – Carpenter and Zack Smith were often beside him – and his 5-in-5 minutes increased to just under 12 per game. After an exuberant piece of four games, this was the moment when Dach really struggled: he scored 7-0 over a period of 12 games and his score on the ice scored a miserable 42.1 percent.

In the last 15 games (starting Saturday), Dach has played a lot alongside Alex DeBrincat and his minutes are up to around 13.5 per game.

He has been on the ice seven times for (and six against), although he has recorded only one point separately. His offensive role has declined, partly due to playing with a first man like DeBrincat: he has taken only 17.8 percent of the Hawks’ shot attempts during his services, compared to 23.0 percent earlier.

And yet he has become absolutely defensively fantastic.

For the season, Dach is in second place of 14 attackers in limiting opponent attempts per minute, and only Highmore (with only 18 appearances) is better.

That is better than Toews, Carpenter, Brandon Saad and David Kampf, all considered excellent defensive attackers.

In the past 15 games, Dach has only improved that percentage, despite playing with a defender who is historically as poor as DeBrincat.

The Hawks will certainly want the attacking side of Dach to finally reveal itself – and the sooner, the better. But if this is the path he takes to starry, there is nothing wrong with it.