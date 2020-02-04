ATHENS – The Georgian soccer coach Kirby Smart brought a lot of momentum into the air in the postseason.

It remains one of the most amazing changes in college football this off-season.

But now comes a Big Red “G” train that is racing downhill from the top of the SEC East and is supported by a scoop full of sweet Sugar Bowl achievements and another top 5 goal.

Not everyone sees it. Yet.

College football remains largely a regional game. In the off-season, fans first look at their respective programs.

This is especially true in the recruitment season, when most draw the best from new players on their favorite program and focus on competitor lows and failures.

Georgian football is a good example of this.

Some in the national media have drawn broad conclusions about what the Bulldogs lost – namely Jake Fromm – without looking closely at what is returning and what has been added.

There are no safe things in sport.

But Wake Forest grad transfer QB Jamie Newman certainly sees the role in quarterback.

At least, the former NFL offensive coordinator Todd Monken has to see it that way, otherwise he wouldn’t invest his next coaching step in the University of Georgia.

And Smart would not have played as a matchmaker, overtaking half of its offensive employees.

It was a courageous and successful step that paid off on the recruitment path and in the all-important world of program dynamics and perception.

The fact that Smart chose a press conference is evidence that the head coach takes early feedback from employees and the classroom seriously.

And yet, given the “now” of today’s sports world, some are already challenging Smart’s ability to get Georgia across the mountain.

Keep in mind that Smart is only 44 and has started his fifth season as head coach – 8: 4 against top 10 teams driving a series of three direct SEC East titles.

Steve Spurrier, who is rightly considered one of the greatest coaches of modern times, only won his national title in Florida in his seventh year in Florida at the age of 50.

It took Dabo Swinney eight full seasons to claim his first national title at Clemson after temporarily taking up the job in 2008. Swinney was 47 years old when he won the big cup.

Nick Saban?

When Saban was 44, his first season as Michigan head coach was on his way to a 6-5-1 record and defeat against Gerry DiNardo’s LSU team in the Independence Bowl.

In fact, Saban only won a bowl game at LSU at the age of 49 as head coach. The Tigers won Saban’s fourth year national title as head coach in 2003 when he was 52 years old.

Smart is not the type of schedule or schedule – it says that less than a national championship is not good enough.

This is how smart works and the sense of urgency that it develops around itself for employees and players. It is not for everyone.

But in the past season, it has produced the nation’s best defense. And nine of the eleven defensive starters from the Sugar Bowl win are back.

But Georgia is straight here and there will be a lot to see at the beginning of the next season what he has behind.

The day of signing will bring more key elements, more punch and more optimism than ever before for Bulldogs fans.

2-4-20

