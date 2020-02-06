Kirby Smart attributes fans to UGA’s No. 1 recruiting class

Georgia Football is the main theme at DawgNation Daily – the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Inquire with host Brandon Adams and DawgNation experts about everything related to UGA athletics as they summarize the latest Georgian football recruitment news and talk about coach Kirby Smart’s efforts to get the Bulldogs back to the top of the SEC bring to. In episode # 1,126 (February 6, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion of what UGA coach Kirby Smart said, the role of fans is to help the Bulldogs, the country’s # 1 recruiting class to secure.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart attributes fans to UGA first class

Start of the show: Georgia ended the 2020 recruitment cycle for the second time in the past three seasons with the national team’s No. 1. Sure, the tireless efforts of UGA coach Kirby Smart contributed to this success, but when Smart spoke to reporters on Wednesday, he also praised the fans for creating an atmosphere around the program that is attractive to players. I’ll discuss more about what Smart said on National Signing Day today.

10-minute mark: I will discuss some of the position groups that the Bulldogs helped most in the late days prior to the National Signature Day.

15-minute mark: Mike Griffith of DawgNation joins the show. Some of the topics covered include …

Smart’s assessment of how new offensive coordinator Todd Monken and new quarterback Jamie Newman go with what is expected to be a new offense for the Bulldogs

The status of the UGA’s open coaching position

A look at one of the surprising additions to Bulldogs Signing Day, the three-star prospect Cameron Kinnie

And responding to another catastrophic UGA basketball loss

30-minute mark: I’m looking at other SEC headlines, including the ongoing five-star engagement drama in South Carolina, Jordan Burch, Auburn, which ran back to JaTarvious Whitlow and reportedly entered the transfer portal, a bad day for Florida on National Signing Day and one Viral celebration of Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz after three-star defender Ennis Rakestraw informed him that he would sign with the Tigers.

35-minute mark: I am discussing Smart’s comments on Wednesday, which have been widely understood to explain why Zach Evans, who goes back five stars, is not in the UGA class.

End of the show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.

NOTE: If you missed the National Signing Day broadcast on Wednesday, you’ll find a link below.