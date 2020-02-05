Kirby Smart doesn’t make a big speech about what the Georgia offensive will look like

ATHENS – Kirby Smart knows its audience.

However, the Georgian soccer coach said he was unwilling to deliver the message and believes that many UGA fans want to know what the crime is about.

“I think everyone wants to hear a great speech about how to open and do this,” Smart said during his press conference on Wednesday’s National Signing Day at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

“You have to be proactive, productive, collect points and play the explosive games we’ve talked about over and over.”

The post-season hiring of former NFL offensive coordinator and air raid expert Todd Monken, combined with the addition of Jamie Newman, a double-threat quarterback, has caused a stir among fans in Georgia.

RELATED: How Georgia Stayed One Step Ahead with Jamie Newman

However, Smart pointed out that the Bulldogs are still under construction in several ways, which is why he cannot say how different the Georgia offensive will be next season.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” said Smart. “I think the roles of our 2020 employees have not yet been completed because our additional trainer assistant is still open.” I think that will evolve over time. “

Many assumed that Smart would promote the recently hired offensive analyst Buster Faulkner as soon as James Coley left the team on January 24th. Faulkner was the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Southern Miss last season.

However, this transaction has yet to take place and Smart has given the impression that there is no sure thing about the open position of staff.

“We’re still in the off-season, so not all changes have been made,” said Smart. “We still have to take steps to create an attitude and move people.” It is in the works. “

Georgia returns five of eleven starters after an offense that beat Baylor 26:14 at Sugar Bowl, including the game’s MVP, receiver George Pickens.

RELATED: The George Pickens Plan for Georgia

Georgia’s passing game took 72nd place in the national team last season with 223 meters per game. The unit was limited by the loss of the top 5 receivers from the previous season and a number of position injuries.

Smart called it a “carousel” recipient rotation and referred to the challenge of creating some kind of consistency with different personnel in the field every week.

Smart announced the retirement of 53-year-old Monken on January 17, triggering more offensive changes in employees that resulted in former offensive coordinator James Coley leaving a week later and becoming Texas A & M’s trainer.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOoEv3lsMBI (/ embed)